Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock remained flat at $22.27 during midday trading on Thursday. 11,346,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,626,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,244,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.