Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.57. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

