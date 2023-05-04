Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Purchases 50 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Sinnickson Gayner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,343.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,299.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,301.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Markel by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 128,420.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 560.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Markel by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

