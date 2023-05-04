Marlowe (LON:MRL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 539 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 525 ($6.56). 74,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 393,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.30).

Marlowe Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 501.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 540.98. The company has a market capitalization of £483.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48,400.00 and a beta of 0.62.

About Marlowe

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

