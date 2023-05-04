Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.09-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. Marriott International also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.97-8.42 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.00.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,755. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

