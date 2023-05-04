Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY23 guidance to $11.05-11.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.05-$11.85 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.3 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 62,982 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.