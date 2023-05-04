Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Gap Down to $189.06

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.06, but opened at $180.00. Masimo shares last traded at $181.64, with a volume of 161,481 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Masimo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

