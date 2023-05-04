Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Materion’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Materion updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-6.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.
Materion Trading Down 10.1 %
Shares of Materion stock traded down $11.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 102,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89. Materion has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Materion Company Profile
Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.
