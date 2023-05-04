Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Materion’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Materion updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-6.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Materion Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of Materion stock traded down $11.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 102,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89. Materion has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 50.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

