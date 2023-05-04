Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.07

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 33438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 8.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.77.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

