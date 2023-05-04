Maxim Group Lowers Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) to Hold

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $6.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Siyata Mobile by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 294,000 shares during the period. 5.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

