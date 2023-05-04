Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Maximus Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,901. Maximus has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Maximus by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

