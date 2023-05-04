MBIA (MBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MBI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,188. MBIA has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MBIA by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 563,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $4,260,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

