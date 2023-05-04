McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $293.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,329. The company has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.