McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 2,237 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,583,000 after acquiring an additional 179,296 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9 %

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $174.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

