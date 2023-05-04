McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average of $113.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $135.39.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

