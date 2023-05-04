McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 262 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $89.98 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

