McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $199.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.15 and its 200-day moving average is $191.21.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

