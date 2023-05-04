McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $406.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.58.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.