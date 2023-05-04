McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VWO opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

