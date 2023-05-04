McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 4,205 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.96. 4,396,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,579,995. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.