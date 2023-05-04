McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 461 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after buying an additional 1,372,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,392 shares of company stock valued at $57,133,972. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.88 and its 200 day moving average is $217.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $423.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

