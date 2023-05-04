McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,296 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

