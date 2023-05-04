McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 495 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.