MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 2.8 %

MDU traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 340,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,892,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,427,000 after acquiring an additional 56,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.