Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27, Briefing.com reports. Medifast had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 100.42%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Medifast updated its Q2 guidance to $1.32-$1.44 EPS.

MED stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.67. 16,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,974. The firm has a market cap of $921.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $110.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Medifast by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

