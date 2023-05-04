Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $89.37. 1,891,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.