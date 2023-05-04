Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $269.30 million-$289.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.67 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.36-$1.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

MRCY traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.16. 916,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,422. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Stories

