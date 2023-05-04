Metawar (METAWAR) Price Tops $0.0002

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Metawar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $48.10 million and approximately $15.53 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00028319 USD and is down -42.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

