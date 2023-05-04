Meter Governance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.71 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $48.71 million and approximately $199,700.59 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00009896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003442 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,345,067 coins and its circulating supply is 17,079,241 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,338,995 with 17,077,177 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.87491318 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $189,838.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

