Metis (MTS) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metis (MTS) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Metis has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $9,701.47 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.
Metis Token Profile
Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.