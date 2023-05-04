MetisDAO Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $26.36 or 0.00090678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $117.32 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,090.09 or 1.00065461 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.46550055 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $4,567,168.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

