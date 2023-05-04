MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 582,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,004,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $68.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.