MetLife (NYSE:MET) to Buyback $3.00 billion in Shares

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.11. 12,286,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. MetLife has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

