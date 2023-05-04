Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $43.65-$43.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MTD traded down $16.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,475.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,971. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,496.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,458.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,679,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

