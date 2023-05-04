Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $43.65-43.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $43.92. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $43.65-$43.95 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.1 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $16.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,475.20. The company had a trading volume of 143,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,971. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,496.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,458.48.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,450.71.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

