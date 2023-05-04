MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 4.8 %

MGM stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,870 shares of company stock worth $8,149,070 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.