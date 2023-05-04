MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,870 shares of company stock worth $8,149,070 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.