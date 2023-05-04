MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.73 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 8.6 %

MGPI stock traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.59. 77,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,406. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average is $103.71.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $199,987.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,393,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Stories

