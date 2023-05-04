Michael J. Dunlap Buys 4,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) COO Michael J. Dunlap purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,953.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 95,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,464. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $962.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 31.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 17.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

