Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Sells $32,336.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $32,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,912.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05.
Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on MSBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Midland States Bancorp Company Profile
Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.
Featured Articles
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)
