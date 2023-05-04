Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Sells $32,336.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $32,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,912.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,095,000 after purchasing an additional 292,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 423.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,353,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.