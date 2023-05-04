Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $408.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,382. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

