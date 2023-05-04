MiMedx Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for MiMedx Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDXG. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,999 shares of company stock worth $390,337. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

