MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 1,755,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.55. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,999 shares of company stock valued at $390,337. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

