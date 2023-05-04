Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Shares Up 0.3%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.14). 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.75 ($1.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,516.67 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

