Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.57

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.57 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 93 ($1.16). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 91.90 ($1.15), with a volume of 1,761,239 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4,665.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.87.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

