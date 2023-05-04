Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.93

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.44 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.53%.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

