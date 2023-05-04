Mizuho Cuts Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $31.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Safehold Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SAFE opened at $26.41 on Monday. Safehold has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $48.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.10. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $49.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Safehold will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently -4.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 1,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,733,346.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 495.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

