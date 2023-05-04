MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84 to $1.42 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$1.42 EPS.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 344,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,979. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 79,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 55,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

