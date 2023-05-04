Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,593 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,758,000 after acquiring an additional 725,651 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after purchasing an additional 691,719 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,050,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 649,683 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 86.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 600,674 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

