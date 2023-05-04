Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,035 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,640,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 159,782 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $867,000.

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.81 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

